Legendary Tulsan G. Oscar Herron dies

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime Tulsan G. Oscar Herron has died.

His family posted about his death on his Instagram account. Writing:

Beloved Tulsa Treasure, G Oscar, you will be missed by so many, but your legacy will last forever. - Herron Family

Herron wore many hats to Tulsans. Over his life he had careers in broadcast and print journalism, published a highly acclaimed photo book, and opened a bicycle shop that became a landmark to Tulsans.

In 1975, Herron published "Vagabond" which is described as a semi-autobiographical mode containing photographs, paintings, prose, quotes from Cain and Abel and drawings from another unsettled youth from the Midwest. Set in Tulsa. The book is considered a rare collectible for many photographers.

He's best know for using photography to capture all aspects of Tulsa, including many buildings now torn down.

He talked to the Tulsa World about his life and career in 2021, saying: “I’m drawn to the majestic trees found in midtown. Oil people built fantastic buildings downtown, then they hired the best architects, designers, landscapers and builders in these beautiful neighborhoods, like English landscapes.”

