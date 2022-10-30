Halloween 2022: Hillcrest NICU babies dress as scarecrows
Hillcrest Medical Center staff helped its NICU babies celebrate Halloween, dressing them as scarecrows for a photo shoot. Oct. 30, 2022.
Hillcrest Medical Center staff helped its NICU babies celebrate Halloween, dressing them as scarecrows for a photo shoot. Oct. 30, 2022.Photo by: Hillcrest Medical Center