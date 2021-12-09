High school students getting hands-on experience through 'Tulsa Fire Internship Program'

TULSA, Okla. — A unique program between Tulsa Fire and area schools is having an impact on young people interested in becoming firefighters. The fire department established an internship program in 2019 but the pandemic delayed them from fully implementing it until this semester.

On Thursday, two Charles Page high school students in the program completed it with a live-burn demonstration. The program is a partnership between the high school and the Tulsa Fire Department.

It’s curriculum is designed to give students hands-on knowledge and experience in firefighting. One of the fire instructors also tells 2 News, the program gives students options other than going to college. The two students say they’ve already made up their minds to be a firefighter through this program

“I just want to get an early start with this and I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter since I was little,” high school senior Colton Luker said.

Ryan Bivin, the career tech director for Charles Page High School says there’s been a growing effort to support students for their career goals during their high school education.

“We want our students to find an interest, find something they’re passionate about and our goal is to help them get there,” Bivin said.

Jenks is the first school to work with the fire department on internships. The next academy starts in January.

