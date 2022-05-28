Hickory House BBQ owners retire closing the business after 41 years

SAPULPA, Okla — After just over four decades in business, a beloved BBQ restaurant in Sapulpa has officially closed it's doors.

The owners have been planning to retire for many years, but their plans kept getting pushed off until now.

Willie Gilbert Ortiz and Roberta Ortiz say the final few days of their restaurant were some of the busiest and craziest.

They told 2 News on Friday, May 27th they sold about 800 lbs of meat.

They saw some of their regulars coming in to get one last meal, but they also saw more new faces coming to get a taste before closing.

“We’ve enjoyed the business and we’ve enjoyed our customers and I’m glad we went out on a positive note rather than just fade out into the oblivion so everybody was great", Ortiz said.

Now they plan to rest, enjoy time with the family, and get to go on some adventures they've missed out on being restaurant owners.

While the restaurant may be closed, they are considering bottling their sauces and packaging their rubs so their customers can still enjoy a piece of Hickory House BBQ.

