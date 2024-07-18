HERO DOG: Oklahoma dog uses nose to bring child predators to justice

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A hero dog from Green Country is using his nose to convict child predators locally and abroad.

This is Rosco an electronic scent detection K-9 specializing in child exploitation cases.

"If you overlook one cell phone, one computer, micro-SD card or one hidden camera somewhere in the room. That could lead to another victim or that could lead us to put this perpetrator away for a long period of time," said Investigative Lieutenant John Haning, Rosco's handler.

It's an essential job Rosco's tasked to do. He's trained to sniff out a chemical on data storage devices such as phones and computers.

Rosco and Lieutenant Haning are a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

They recently assisted Ecuadorian law enforcement in a large bust of a well-known pediatrician, accused of child sex crimes.

"When they called up and said ‘Hey we need your help.’ We have a high-profile doctor in Ecuador who’s hands-on in creating content that he’s sharing on the internet internationally both here in the United States and other countries. We jumped at it," said Haning.

After police busted down the doors and did a first search swept gathering tech, Rosco and Haning went in to find anything that may have been hidden.

"He’s trained to detect a specific chemical that’s on all storage devices, that store data. It’s TTPO a chemical that he’s trained to hit on," said Haning.

This bust was not a first for the pair, however it was their first internationally.

They usually tackle Oklahoma and Rogers County cases. But when called up, they answer.

"Since having Rosco he’s found multiple devices from multiple different agencies where we had a lot of investigators searching these rooms and houses. And they’d overlook them because Rosco would go in after and find those devices that were overlooked," said Haning.

Rosco is also trained to comfort people in times of crisis.

"So when we went to Ecuador, one of the 15-year-old special needs victims was there at the house and she was visibly distraught, crying, out of control," said Haning. "I introduced Rosco to her and she immediately stopped crying and was more focused on Rosco and all the little tricks my wife and i have been teaching Rosco over the years.

Rosco’s also helpful with Lieutenant Haning and the other investigators. They said that the stuff they work on is heavy and he can sense when they need help.

"Like when they get upset or they’re stressed out or he feels that they need a break. He will jump up on their lap you know, like they’re typing away and this 70-80 lbs dog jumps in their lap and is like hey pay attention to me," said Haning.

The pair even showed how they work. Rosco was told to find a micro-SD card that was hidden in a book. Without hesitation, he went to work.

The card was found inside the pages of a book and is no larger than a fingertip.

The duo looks to continue to catch child predators. They also highlight issues in conversations and spread awareness along the way.

The Ecuadorean doctor faces up to 30 years for his alleged crimes.

