'Help fill the void': New partnership tackles Tulsa teacher shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools, Northeastern State University, and City Year Tulsa are joining forces to tackle the teacher shortage.

The new partnership has one goal in mind to get more teachers in the classroom at Tulsa Public Schools.

“In the state of Oklahoma, we’re struggling when it comes to attracting teacher candidates,” said Dr. Ebony Johnson. “We’re struggling when it comes to filling vacancies.”

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson says right now Tulsa Public Schools has 130 open teaching jobs. The partnership with NSU and City Year Tulsa is working to build a pipeline to fill in the gap.

“It gives us a pool of teachers that we can say we know they’ve been trained,” said Dr. Johnson.

Juniors pursing elementary education at NSU can apply for the City Year program. They’ll get hands-on experience in the classroom tutoring students and get a TPS mentor.

NSU President Dr. Rodney Hanley says the university wants to do its part.

“It’s time for NSU to step up and help fill the void with our graduates and that’s what we’re prepared to do,” said Dr. Rodney Hanley.

City Year says it’s a 2-year program, and it comes with a lot of benefits for teacher candidates, including a paid stipend, insurance, and help paying for school.

“We really believe we’ll have high-quality teachers ready to go on day 1,” said Paul Davis.

City Year Tulsa’s Executive Director Paul Davis says the time spent in TPS classrooms with TPS students will hopefully keep the teacher candidates in the district long-term.

“Once they’re in the classroom, once they’re building relationships with students, they build that passion for that neighborhood and for that school and really helps to keep them there and helps imbed them in that school community moving forward,” said Davis.

The application deadline is July 15.

