HEAT SAFETY: What to know before turning your furnace on this year

TULSA, Okla. — With the weather turning colder, we're hearing from the Tulsa Fire Department about an uptick in fire calls from people turning on their furnace for the first time of the season.

TFD told us about a call from Oct. 16, where a smoke alarm alerted residents to a fire that started in an HVAC unit.

Crews were able to arrive quickly and the fire didn't cause too much damage.

Here are some tips so that doesn't happen to you:

  • Clear the area around your furnace
  • Clean or replace the air filter
  • Check your ducts to ensure they're free from debris
  • Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Test your thermostat

