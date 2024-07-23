'Heartbeat of this department': New Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen sworn in

TULSA, Okla. — Chief Dennis Larsen was sworn in as the 41st chief of the Tulsa Police Department in front of fellow officers and several city officials on July 23.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has a 45-year career with TPD, said no one is more committed to the role.

“I don’t think we have ever had someone come into the job as prepared on day one to lead this department as Dennis Larsen,” said Bynum. “The heartbeat of this department beats in this man’s chest.”

WATCH the full promotion ceremony:

Tulsa police hold promotion ceremony for new Chief Dennis Larsen

Chief Wendell Franklin, who announced his retirement in May, said he relied on Larsen’s vast experience to help him during his tenure as chief.

“There is no book, so you’re relying on people around you and quickly figure out who is going to help you steer the ship,” said Franklin. “It is a big ship, and you can’t do it by yourself.

As head of the second largest police department in Oklahoma and overseeing a $160 million budget, Chief Larsen echoed compliments to Franklin.

KJRH

“No past police chief in several decades has done more to move the department forward than you have under your tenure,” said Larsen.

Larsen has been Deputy Chief of investigations since 2011. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief of operations and a Major in Special Operations at the Riverside Uniform Division.

While many speak on his loyalty to the department, Larsen also took time to thank his wife, 2 News Anchor Karen Larsen.

KJRH

“She is, simply put, and I tell her often, she is my everything,” he said.

Larsen has received multiple awards with the Tulsa Police Department and is recognized by the Department of Justice as the third-longest-serving bomb technician in the United States.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

