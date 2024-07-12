'He was very loud- in a good way!' honoring a legacy by making a difference

TULSA, Okla. — Ragon Francy is a 17-year-old student.

She'll be heading off to West Point in a year after she graduates high school.

Until then, she's making bettering her community by helping foster kids in Tulsa look and feel good.

How did she come up with her idea?

Through her late friend, KeeOnal "Kee" Dawkins.

"He was just this outgoing kind of guy," said Francy.

"He was very kind, he was very loud- in a good way! He was just one of those people who when he walks into a room, you're like 'yeah, he's here.'"

Kee was also a foster child for many years but found a family with Ragon.

Ragon's mom is a board member with Tulsa Lawyers for Children and originally picked Kee up as a client.

Their bond, however, went far beyond that.

"We kind of took him in as our own and took care of him through college."

Ragon wanted to be able to pay homage to her dear friend's love for fashion while also making a difference.

Hence the name, Kee's Kloset.

The group's mission is to collect donated clothes and present them to foster children so that they can choose clothes that they feel great in.

Kee's Kloset will be having its first official donation event on July 13 in which guests will have the opportunity to win prizes according to the clothes they donate.

Both Ragon and her mom have big plans for the organization and they're ready to meet their goals.

"I hope that by tomorrow, that by the end of the day, this whole closet is so filled up that I am out of hangers, I’m out of space, I have to take boxes of clothes home with me, so I can store them for whenever we have to restock," said Francy. "I just want people to have the same opportunity that I was born with.”

