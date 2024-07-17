'He likes to play': Neglected Tulsa pup needs fur-ever home

TULSA, Okla. — DOG on Harvard may be most known for its grooming services, but it's gone way beyond that by making a difference in the community, one furry friend at a time.

Since 2020, co-owners Brant and Emily Gorham have fostered about 200 puppies, seevral of which have been "foster fails."

Now, they've officially decided to adopt Enzo, who gets along very well with one of their current fosters, Roy.

Emily said Roy is one of the sweetest dogs ever, even through all the ups and downs he's experienced.

“When Roy was first found, he had wire around his neck from being tied up outside and it was embedded in his neck, and he was really, really skinny," she said.

He went through treatment for several weeks, but he has now bounced back and is stronger than ever.

Most importantly, he's now healthy enough to be adopted.

“If he’s like outside or in his kennel or something, and you just look at him, he’s like ‘Yes? Let’s hang out!’” said Brant.

Both Emily and Brant agree that fostering can save lives.

“Fostering is important, even if you can only do it for a few days or a week," said Emily.

"If you foster, then it gives that dog a chance to know if they’re potty trained or if they’re good with other dogs, how they do with people, and so people know more about them instead of just going into a shelter and you don’t know anything about that dog.”

If you're interested in meeting Roy to find out if he can be part of your family or just keeping up with different events hosted by DOG on Harvard, you can reach out through their Facebook page.

