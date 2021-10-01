Hazmat, emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Highway 169

TULSA, Okla. — Hazmat and emergency crews were called to the scene after a semi rolled over on Highway 169 Friday morning.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, the semi was carrying zinc anhydrous chloride. Hazmat crews were called to help address the situation and clean up any hazardous chemical messes.

The offramp from Highway 169 at 46th Street North is closed while crews work to clear the scene. Please avoid the area, if possible. Click here to find an alternate route.

It is unknown what caused the rollover crash.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

