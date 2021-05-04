Watch
Have you seen me? Tulsa military vet searches for lost dog

Photo provided by Robert South
Tulsa vet and missing dog
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:08:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — Robert South hopes the community keeps watch for his lost dog, Titan.

Titan is South's longtime companion. Titan disappeared three weeks ago near W Admiral and Santa Fe Ave. Titan is a German Shepherd + Border Collie + Australian Shepherd mix. He has black spots on his nose, a brown streak that starts at his left eye into the back of his coat, a bushy tail, and a white chest. Titan is 2.5 years old.

South suffers from anxiety and is forced to pause plans of getting Titan certified as a service dog. He posted a "lost dog" announcement on multiple Facebook pages. The posts garnered a lot of attention and some sightings of Titan, but none of the commenters could catch him.

The South family is new to Green Country. They moved here from Kentucky. Their bond with Titan goes years back. The dog even accompanied South as he navigated out of homelessness.

Anyone who spots Titan can call South at (270) 240-7000.

