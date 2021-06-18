Harlem Chamber Players to stream Tulsa Race Massacre play

NEW YORK — In commemoration of the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and Juneteenth this weekend, The Harlem Chamber Players will air a stream of Pity These Ashes: Tulsa 1921-2021 on Saturday.

The musical event is produced in sponsorship with the Harlem Stage and the Harlem School of the Arts. The streamed musical will be the world premiere of the play.

The performance will include soloists mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, violinist Lady Jess, WQXR host and author Terrance McKnight, harpist Ashley Jackson, and conductor Amadi Azikiwe leading the Harlem Chamber Players.

Anyone can RSVP on The Greene Space's website and receive a free link to the stream. The play is starting at 6 p.m. local time.

