Hanson announces world tour, no stops in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma-based band Hanson is hitting the road in 2022, announcing their next world tour on Thursday.

The Red Green Blue World Tour kicks off in Europe in June, makes its way to North America by July, and wraps up with shows in Latin America and Australia in the fall.

Hanson doesn't have any Oklahoma stops marked on this tour.

The shows will coincide with the release of their new album of the same name which features three solo projects from the band's members rolled into one release.

The tour dates and ticket information can be found here.

