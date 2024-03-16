Handmade glass egg hunt to return to Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Great Egg Hunt of Bartlesville is back on Easter weekend, featuring more than your usual eggs.

Families will meet at Unity Square on March 30 to search for glass eggs made by local artist Erich Minton.

This is the third year his pieces are featured in the hunt, and he's expecting the biggest crowd yet.

"It's a really great way that, you know, people in the community can come together, explore Bartlesville, find an egg, have some fun," Minton said.

The eggs will be hidden across the city, with clues guiding hunters on where to find them.

"The more you know about Bartlesville, the better odds you're going to have because you're going to be able to piece some of those together. With as quick as it went last year, some of these clues might be a little harder this year. So there may be some easy ones. There may be some more difficult ones," Minton said.

The process starts in Minton's home studio. He gathers melted glass from a furnace kept at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The most important thing in glass is just the heat. The more I've worked with it, you realize the heat's the real important factor in all of it," Minton said.

Layer by layer, he rolls the glass in colors until the egg takes its final shape. "I'm going to use what we call a wood block. This is just kind of a quick guide, quick way to turn your glass, and it kind of takes the shape of that wood block. So this is just a real basic way I can get my shape set up here," Minton said.

Each glass egg is engraved with "Happy Easter" and the year. Minton said the finders get to keep the eggs. Extras will also be for sale at the event for $30 each.

