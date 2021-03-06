Habitat for Humanity launches $35 million home development initiative in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A major home development project is coming to north Tulsa. It's part of a $35 million initiative Green Country Habitat for Humanity is launching.

Thomas Golden said it will help spark economic development in north Tulsa.

“North Tulsa just seemed like an obvious choice," Golden said.

Right now, it's an empty lot, but next Saturday, Green Country Habitat for Humanity will break ground on a 250 single-family project in north Tulsa. Each home will have three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage.

“A lot of neighborhoods, which makes it easier for developers is that there are a lot of vacant lots in some of these areas," Golden said.

The expansion will take place in three North Tulsa neighborhoods.

“We’re talking about a big geographic area,” Golden said.

One is Peace Pointe Development on 33rd Street North and Columbia Ave. Another, in the Townhome Whittier Community at Admiral and Lewis. The third location will be the Dunbar neighborhood at Pine St. and Martin Luther King Blvd.

“Tulsa you know is a traditionally under served area and for many years there have been a lot of organizations and a lot of the community stakeholders that have really worked on redevelopment efforts,” Golden said

Golden said they picked this area for its growth and development potential. He said they are hoping it will serve as a catalyst for change.

Golden hopes the project will spark economic development in north Tulsa just as the first phase of the project did in the Kendall Whittier area.

"I’m hopeful and I think we at the Habitat are hopeful that things are coming together and changing," he said.

They're expecting the project to be complete in the next five to seven years.

