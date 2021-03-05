Tulsa pharmacy begins administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

TULSA, Okla. — As more people are vaccinated, independent pharmacies are now joining the effort.

Lindy Rowland, the owner of Roland Pharmacy, describes himself as a “benched player” waiting to be put in the game.

As one of the first pharmacies to receive the latest Johnson & Johnson vaccine, now is his time to participate. Rowland administered the first doses of his vaccine supply allocated to him on Tuesday.

“It feels really rewarding to be honest and people are grateful,” he said.

Rowland is now among several independent pharmacies in Tulsa administering the vaccine. Right now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health only allocates shipments of 100 doses per pharmacy.

“100 shots covers 100 people," Rowland said. "Pfizer and Moderna get you 50 people.”

Rowland’s operation receiving the latest Johnson & Johnson vaccine allows him to vaccinate twice as many people with only a one-dose administration.

Finally being put in the game, Rowland follows vaccine instructions to a “T.” He keeps a monitor on his refrigerator at the perfect temperature to store the vaccine. He also registers each dose through the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.

Looking towards the future, Rowland predicts the COVID-19 vaccine will become part of his daily operation as more vaccines become available.

“We desperately yearn to make a difference in people's lives and this seems to be our opportunity.”

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --