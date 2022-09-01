Guthrie Green to celebrate 10th birthday

TULSA, Okla. — It's Guthrie Green Day! The park in the heart of downtown Tulsa is turning 10 years old next week.

Guthrie Green has been a space for everyone in the community to come together and enjoy. The park offers free events and entertainment year-round. In fact, since opening, Guthrie Green has hosted over 3,000 free events.

It officially opened to the public on Sept. 7, 2012, but before that, it used to be an old freight yard.

There used to be an old gas station and 12 rusted fuel tanks that had to be removed for renovation. The surrounding soil was recycled and work began to create what is here today.

While the park is known for food trucks and festivals, there's more than meets the eye here. Since its creation, it has promoted sustainability and energy-saving technology can be found throughout the space.

500 feet under Guthrie Green is a geo-exchange system that helps to provide heating and cooling for eight non-profits in the area. The system has 120 wells that circulate water to move heat up from the earth in the winter and take the heat down in the summer. This process cuts heating and cooling costs by approximately 60 percent.

Five years after the park opened in 2017, Sept. 1 was officially declared Guthrie Green Day by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Community leaders, along with Mayor Bynum will be holding a press conference on Monday to celebrate the milestone.

