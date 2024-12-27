Guidepost Montessori at Ridge Point announces closure

TULSA, Okla. — Guidepost Montessori at Ridge Point announced its closing on Jan 31, 2025. Leaving parents like Allison Reynolds scrambling to find a new school for her daughter.

Reynolds's daughter has been going to the school for over a year. On December 19, she received a letter informing her that the education center was closing.

"I would say it has been hectic," said Reynolds.

Reynolds said she couldn't believe it, especially because of the timing.

"Definitely a huge shock value there. Throw in the fact that it was right before winter break and the holidays," said Reynolds.

The letter outlined problems with operational costs, down enrollment, and maintaining staff. Reynolds said parents are bonding together to find other schools for the kids. Reynolds said it isn't just her daughter she's worried about.

"My heart really went out for our staff who loves our kids and works really hard…knowing that they were just as surprised as we were is challenging," said Reynolds.

2 News reached out to the head of the school about what could be next for their employees and parents like Reynolds but did not hear back.

The letter said parents can expect resources to help children transition to new schools, but it did not explain what resources they should use. Students will also be able to say goodbye to classmates and teachers. Reynolds said she is ready to get through it.

"I think our community will withstand this segway, this closure or this closing. Just because of the relationships we've built being in the season of life together," said Reynolds.

2 News will update you if Guidepost Montessori at Ridge Point responds.

