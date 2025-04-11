Growing need, higher food prices prompt changes at Catholic Charities Market

TULSA, Okla. — The Market at Catholic Charities is making some changes so they can continue to feed people in need. Instead of monthly visits, shoppers will only be able to get food every other month.

Shopping the aisles of Catholic Charities Market, we found John Nabors picking up tomatoes and lettuce and soup.

“It’s been able to help me quite a bit,” said John Nabors.

He said a friend referred him to the market when he needed a little extra to eat and it’s made a big difference for him.

“We appreciate it,” said Nabors.

There are a few new signs in place, though, showing the changes happening on May 1st.

Instead of coming every month, Nabors and others like him will only be able to visit the market every other month.

Catholic Charities says they’re the largest mover of food in Oklahoma and this change is a way to make sure they are still helping families in need.

“I think we’re just going to take it and we’re going to make adjustments and we’re going to do whatever we can do, but we’re not going to close our doors,” said Tim Neuman.

Senior Director Tim Neuman explained the reason behind the change. First, he pointed to the growing number of families they’re serving.

In 2022, when the market first opened, they saw 115 families a day.

In 2023, they saw 155 families a day.

In 2024, they aw 180 families a day.

So far, in 2025, they’ve seen 200 families a day using their food market.

“It’s a significant increase and we keep seeing families come through wanting the food that we’re offering,” said Neuman.

Along with the growing need, you’ll see emptier shelves because, Neuman says, food isn’t as easy to come by with rising prices.

“If we go back a few years and take covid out of the picture, we were able to secure free food or USDA food which is basically free but now we’re seeing we fast forward to 2025 we’re just not seeing those free items or we’re not seeing those USDA items available at our local food bank,” said Neuman.

He says they’re looking for food supply outside of Oklahoma so they can continue to bring in food for families in the Tulsa area.

“They’re not looking for a handout, they’re looking for a hand up and that’s what we’re trying to do here at the end of the day,” said Neuman.

For Nabors, he’s just grateful he has this place to go to a few times a year.

“It helps quite a bit,” said Nabors.

Neuman says the change isn’t permanent. They’ll reevaluate after a few months to see how it’s working.

