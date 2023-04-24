Grove community shocked over 2 deaths near country club

GROVE, Okla. — We’re hearing more from the community about the two bodies found in a home in Grove on Friday. OSBI announced Marty Follis and Alicia Hampton were the people inside that home.

Hampton is described by her co-workers as the heart of Patricia Island Country Club - and Follis, the community man that everyone knew. Two people gone in an unexpected way.

Amanda Snider says Hampton was the Assistant General Manager of Patricia Island Country Club. She didn’t only work for Hampton, but they were friends.

“To know her was to like her- to love her. She was somebody you wanted to be around," Snider said.

She loved the country club so much that she bought a house at the end of March within walking distance. It’s also where the tragedy happened. The red truck and SUV that were on her driveway on the day of the tragedy were gone on Monday.

“I actually drive by her house coming here, obviously, and I saw her car in the driveway and I get here, I'm like, that’s weird. My first instinct was she walked to work today," Snider said.

Once she arrived, Hampton wasn’t there and her gut told her things weren’t okay. She tells 2 News Hampton and Follis were engaged, but doesn’t know where the relationship ended up.

“As far as I’d seen, everything was fine," Snider said.

Follis was a realtor, having been involved with the Real Estate Book, American Financial Network and even served as Grove’s mayor for nearly 10 years.

His friend, Jeannie, who he’s known for almost three decades, messaged 2 News saying, “he’s a ton of fun and looks out for everybody.”

“They’re just special," Snider said. "I don’t even have words for it.”

2 News called OSBI and they say they’re still investigating what led up to the deaths. They say there’s no suspect in this case.

