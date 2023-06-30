Grieving parents angered son's alleged killer could face lesser sentence

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of a teen shot and killed then set ablaze in Cherokee County are speaking out over what they say is a failed approach by federal prosecutors.

18-year old Braeden Collins has been gone - and missed by his family and friends - for almost two years.

"He had big dreams. He had goals and he had something to look forward to," Braeden's mother Jenny Bump said. "His whole life (was) ahead of him," his father Jonathan Collins added."

He was reportedly last seen leaving a party in the early hours of July 4, 2021.

After crashing his car, the high school graduate and soon-to-be U.S. Marines recruit reportedly picked up a ride from who his parents say was a stranger, 35-year old Kiah John Pritchett.

Collins was found a day after being reported missing with a single gunshot wound in the back of his head. His body was also burned along with the SUV he was inside of. Investigators later charged Pritchett in his death.

His parents told 2 News they've learned this week from a prosecutor that Pritchett will agree to a plea deal that won't include a murder charge, something he had already pleaded not guilty to.

"We feel like they are giving Kiah John an anniversary present," Collins said.

Braeden Collins' parents expect to see their son's alleged killer for the first time in person inside the federal courthouse in Muskogee sometime in the next week. They said they were told charges will be reduced to include involuntary manslaughter, resulting in a shorter prison sentence.

"No (charges of) desecration of corpse, no arson. Just involuntary manslaughter. Basically, a step above an accident," Collins said.

"He was trying to get away, and this man shot him," Bump added. "It was no accident. It was not involuntary."

When 2 News spoke with a representative from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Oklahoma they declined to comment on the case, citing pending litigation.

"I think they're tired of the case. It's been two years. I think they're overworked because of McGirt," Collins said. "(They're) ready to have it done with," Bump added.

Braeden's parents said they will direct the strength they have left to fighting for their son in court, no matter how much time passes.

"I told him I would protect him," Bump said.

"Unfortunately through these events I was unable to protect him. But I promised to fight for him, and that's exactly what I'm going to do."

