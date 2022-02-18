Greenwood Rising showcases letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TULSA, Okla. — An important piece of Tulsa history is now on display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center.

“An actual letter written by the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. written back in 1960,” said Phil Armstrong, Interim Executive Director of Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center.

You can see the entire typed letter along with the original envelope in the lobby of the museum for Black History Month.

Armstrong says Dr. King wrote the letter to a Greenwood District leader, Mr. Cloman, who had asked him to speak here in Tulsa.

Armstrong says the letter shows the prominence of Greenwood across the country.

“Even in 1960, the history of what this area represented even reached Dr. King as a pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia,” said Armstrong.

For Joseph Bias, Minister of Worship at First United Methodist Church, he was excited to see this piece of history.

“It just reminds me of the connection that I had directly with him which was unique and wonderful and a life-changing experience,” said Joseph Bias.

Bias met Dr. King in high school and also sang at his funeral service.

He said there are still lessons we can learn from the Civil Rights Icon.

“You have talents that can enrich my life. I have talents that can enrich your life. Let’s talk. Let’s share those things. Let’s live together in the spirit of harmony and peace,” said Bias.

The letter will be showcased at Greenwood Rising for the rest of Black History Month and potentially longer.

