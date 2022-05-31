Greenwood Rising hosts candlelight vigil to commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — Today marks 101 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre happened in Greenwood.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre happened on May 31 and lasted until June 1, when a white mob attacked and destroyed Tulsa's prosperous Black Greenwood District. Last year marked the centennial anniversary since the event occurred.

Many events happened over the holiday weekend to commemorate the anniversary and many traveled to Tulsa to do so.

A candlelight vigil is being held in honor of the victims as a continuation of remembering the victims who were lost during the deadly massacre.

The vigil is being held at Greenwood Rising located at 23 North Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa. The vigil starts at 9:30 p.m. and lasts until 10:30 p.m. It's believed this is the time when the first shot was fired that started the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

For more information about Greenwood Rising, click here to visit their website.

