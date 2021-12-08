Greenwood District supporting female entrepreneurs with new business center

TULSA, Okla. — A new women’s business center is setting up shop in the Greenwood district. The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday unveiling the new center which will focus on helping women entrepreneurs to succeed.

Greenwood District leaders tell 2 News this new center aims to be a resources center for female business owners and young female entrepreneurs.

According to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, there are roughly 40 businesses in the district. 80% of those businesses are female-owned. The chamber says each year, they generate about $5 million for Tulsa’s economy which is why they say we need them to be successful.

The center will provide one-on-one counseling, business coaching, workshops and even provide micro-loans for those who want to start a business.

Members of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce say this is the new initiative of black wall street.

“With women leading the charge, and being at the forefront of a lot of great moments happening in our world right now, I think this is the perfect time for this to be happening,” Starr Fisher with the Chamber of Commerce said.

Leaders from the Small Business Administration and the US Black Chamber of Commerce were at the ribbon-cutting Thursday to help introduce the new center.

The new center is in the Greenwood Chamber building at 102 North Greenwood Ave.

