Greenwood Chamber urges business owners to take action on homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Francetta Mayes' Vernon AME Church in Deep Greenwood is a diamond in a desert.

"We’re just now starting the rebirth of what Greenwood should be," Mayes said.

Deep Greenwood is on the outskirts of downtown, stretching just beyond the IDL. Resources for the homeless, like the Day Center, and John 3:16 Mission are a long walk away. Vernon AME is the only place in Deep Greenwood serving unhoused Tulsans daily. People stop in the church for a free meal every day.

"The congregation here is about 50 plus members, however, you’ve got a handful of them, along with Boston Avenue, and other churches, that come together, and make this happen," Mayes said.

Just down the road from the church is the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Its leaders are becoming frustrated with what they say is an uptick in the homeless population.

Just beyond ONEOK Field's left field entrance, are the remnants of a small fire. Ash and soot cover the concrete. Some mortar of the brickwork has turned black. Freeman Culver, president of the Greenwood chamber, says a homeless person, sleeping there overnight, started the fire.

The chamber sent an email to its members saying in part, "For many years, the area between 100 and 146 N Greenwood Avenue in Deep Greenwood has been calm and safe, but things are changing, and we want change to be positive rather than negative," going on to say, "right now, a lot of them are trying to live on Historic Deep Greenwood, but that can't last.”

The email encourages people to report any nefarious activity to police.

Shanta Isom owns a barbershop above the scene of the fire.

"They don’t bother me, I don’t bother them, I don’t really see them bothering anyone, they are really just looking for a place to lay their head," Isom said.

2 News made multiple attempts to interview Greenwood chamber leadership, but Freeman was out of town, and a board member did not respond to texts or a phone call.

KJRH did get in touch with a security guard, Mark Jeans, who sent a text message saying, "We all want everyone to be treated fairly, to have access to enough food, and to a warm place to sleep at night. This includes those who are homeless."

The city’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health task force is working on the issue. For the unhoused, leaders are working on opening low-barrier shelters and emergency temporary housing For business owners, like those in Greenwood, leaders are working to add teeth to trespassing laws and urging police to consistently enforce regulations.

The City of Tulsa has a list of resources for unhoused individuals at this link.

