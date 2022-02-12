Green Country organizations team up to donate bike to local student

TULSA, Okla — Three Green Country organizations raised funds to gift a local teen a bike, this will allow him to take part in more cycling competitions.

Malachi Jackson has been cycling since he was in 6th grade.

He's raced in a few competitions but has always needed to borrow a bike.

While the bikes may not have been the right fit for him, he used what he could to compete in the sport he loves.

The McLain Alumni Association, Major Taylor Cycling Club, and Bike Club worked together to raise enough money to buy a bike that is the perfect fit for Jackson.

Malachi said, “it means a lot because I really needed a bike to race on because I didn’t have one and yeah it means a lot".

Jackson plays basketball but told 2 News that he prefers cycling due to the mental challenges it presents him with.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --