Green Country native, former 'Voice' contestant sings National Anthem at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Green Country native and former contestant on "The Voice" Brian Nhira is singing the National Anthem on Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs preseason game.

Nhira, a Jenks High School alum, showed his talent to the world during his successful run in Season 10 of the NBC hit show. He advanced to the Live Playoff rounds in that season.

>> Take a look back at Nhira's performances on "The Voice"

Since his appearance on the show, he's made appearances back home, though he stays in Nashville. He shot a music video at Jenks High School in 2017 about seven years after he'd graduated from the school.

In 2020, Nhira received an Alumni of the Year award from Oral Roberts University where he graduated from in 2014.

WATCH: We'll hear from Nhira Thursday on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.

