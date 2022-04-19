Green Country family searching for missing blind dog

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A family in Green Country is asking for the public's help with any information about their blind dog who went missing on Sunday.
Ashley Sweet posted on Facebook on a Tulsa-based page concerning lost pets about their missing dog, Neko. Sweet says Neko was lost after a gate was left open at their home in Collinsville off North 4010 Road.
Neko is considered to be extremely friendly, has no eyes, and has a curly tail. Neko does have a collar with Ashley's contact information.
