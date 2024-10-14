'Great celebration': Hundreds gather to honor Native American Day in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 14 the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission hosted its Native American Day celebration and announced new plans for Dream Keepers Park.

The celebration falls on the second Monday in October, coinciding with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The commission organizes the yearly festival to honor Oklahoma's 39 recognized tribes and their contributions to Oklahoma's past, present, and future.

This is the eighth year the celebration has been held. According to organizers, the event started with about 50 people in attendance, but in 2024, it had hundreds of guests.

2 News spoke to some visitors and vendors who were at the celebration.

"Other people say Columbus found America, but we were already here. So, we celebrate this day here in Tulsa," said Margo Gray, the Executive Director of the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma.

Many honored the traditions and history, sang songs, and recognized the native reservation on which the celebration was held.

"It’s just a great celebration of not only our language, our culture, and what we offered to the Tulsa area," Gray said.

Students also participated in the commemoration. Numerous schools scheduled field trips and marched in the parade. Other students shared why it’s important to continue learning about their culture.

Hallie McBride is the president of the Native American Student Association at Charles Page High School.

"Once we stop recognizing it, it’s lost. It’s like you need to stay in touch with it, or it’s just forgotten," said McBride.

The Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission also shared renderings updates to Dream Keeper Park.

"For us to showcase who we are and what we do and have our voices heard," said Cheryl Conhenour, the event organizer with GTAIAC.

The plans for the new park come after getting a federal matching grant of about $3.6 million. The city matches those funds, making it about $7.2 million. They're still working to raise more as the revamp's expected costs are closer to $9 million, according to Conhenour.

The commission said this funding will inspire more events like this one in the future.

"We’re more than just casinos and businesses; we also bring arts and entertainment and such a culture to the state of Oklahoma," Gray said.

