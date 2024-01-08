GRDA suspends cross-deputization agreement with Muscogee Creek Nation

TULSA, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority suspended its cross-deputization with the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police after an incident at the Okmulgee County Jail highlighted jurisdiction confusion.

GRDA's Executive Vice President Brian Edwards sent a letter to MCN Chief Richard Phillips on Jan. 5 to inform him of the suspension.

The letter said the law allows the commissioning agency to suspend or revoke an officer's commission for reasons solely within the commission's discretion.

Edwards said the decision was made to be consistent with other agencies of the State of Oklahoma that have cross-deputization agreements with tribal police departments.

"Effective immediately, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department suspends the Commissions issued to the officers of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department," the letter reads. "The Grand River Dam Authority, however, is not taking any action to terminate the cross-deputization agreement."

Essentially, GRDA said it's suspending the agreement for the time being while Governor Stitt's One Oklahoma Task Force investigates cross-deputization agreements.



GRDA will reevaluate the commissions once the task force issues recommendations, Edwards said.

"We look forward to the continued cooperation between our departments," the letter concluded.

