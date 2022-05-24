GRDA police offer share water safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

GREEN COUNTRY — Are you planning on a trip to the lakes or rivers for Memorial Day? GRDA police are sharing tips on how to stay safe in the water for the upcoming holiday weekend and summer months.

Officials say no matter where you go — Grand Lake or even the Illinois River — it is important to stay safe, smart, and sober when boating or floating.

They shared some dos and don'ts ahead of getting in the water:

Do wear a life jacket. GRDA encourages all ages to always wear a life jacket at lakes and rivers, especially children 13-years-old and under.

shut engines off when people are in the water near your boat.

observe the nautical "rules of the road."

check the weather forecast before getting underway.

overload the boat.

swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of friends.

drink and boat.

dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees.

For those planning on hitting the water on a personal watercraft such as a Sea-Doo, they say:

Don’t ride tired.

Watch the weight. Don’t carry more passengers or weight than is recommended in the owner manual.

Watch out for others.

Know the location on the water. Watch out for hazards such as rocks, buoys, sandbars, and skiers.

Never drink and ride.

Watch the speed. Many water accidents are a result of excessive speed.

If you need assistance on the water, you are encouraged to call 911 or radio the GRDA police on Marine Band 16.

For more information about the GRDA Police Department or how an officer can assist community members, contact the department at 918-256-0911.

