GRDA Police need help identifying body pulled from creek

MIAMI, Okla — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to determine the identity of male's body that was recovered from Tar Creek near Miami, Oklahoma.

The body was discovered by an individual who then contacted the GRDA Police.

The male victim has reddish brown hair, facial hair, has a thin build, weighing approximately 180 lbs, standing 5'8 to 5'10 tall, and no tattoos.

Anyone with information that could assist in the identification or ongoing investigation is asked to contact the GRDA Police at (918) 256 0911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --