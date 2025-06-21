GRDA drops E. Coli advisory for Illinois River

TULSA, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority has updated the E. Coli advisory issued June 20, removing the Combs Bridge, Chewey Bridge, and Tahlequah areas of the Illinois River.

The advisory issued June 20 covered those parts of the Illinois River, as well as the area extending from the Strang Bridge to Turnaround Island (Horseshoe) on Lake Hudson.

That area of Lake Hudson remains under an E. Coli advisory.

GRDA said E. coli is a large and diverse group of bacteria, and warned the public that although most strains are harmless, others can make people sick.

GRDA shared safe practices and swimming tips from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, including:



Hold your nose or wear nose plugs when jumping into the water.

Wash open skin cuts and scrapes with clean soap and water immediately after swimming.

Avoid swallowing water when swimming.

Wear ear plugs to prevent ear infections.

Wear swim goggles or masks to prevent eye infections.

Avoid swimming near storm drains (pipes that drain polluted water from streets).

Take children to the restroom frequently/Use swim diapers on infants.

Also, after swimming, always remember to wash your hands with soap and water for a full 20 seconds before preparing or eating food.

GRDA said its Ecosystem and Watershed Management Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and any future advisories as needed.

