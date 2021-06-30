GRDA constructs whitewater park in northeastern Oklahoma

WATTS, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is constructing a whitewater park called WOKA. The park is expected to draw 85,000 visitors annually to northeastern Oklahoma.

WOKA's location borders Oklahoma and Arkansas, in the town of Watts. The 30-acre park will have a 1,200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide Illinois River channel.

There are also plans for eight drop-features which will provide low-hazard waves for kayakers, surfers, and tubers of all skill levels.

The project's total cost is $33 million. Most of the funding is provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

WOKA Whitewater Park will be complete in 2023.

