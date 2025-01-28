Grassfires handled in Mannford, yet residents ready in case another big one hits

MANNFORD, Okla. — Local fire crews dealt with a grass fire breakout on the north side of Mannford in Creek County on Jan. 27. The Mannford Fire Department refused to meet with 2 News to give details.

However, the concern of wildfires still haunts some in town whose lives were forever changed by them.



"The firefighters would be fighting on the ground, and the fire would literally pass overtop their heads in the treetops," Rick Hammons told 2 News.

Hammons' bout of tragedy came in 2011 when flames came knocking while he was out of town.

"We had three sheds (downhill from the trailer house), and one of those was on fire," he added. "So they went down there to put that out and they turned around and looked, and the trailer was on fire. So they saved the shed but lost the house."

Hammons described losing photos and even cherished family items like a handmade quilt from his grandmother as "pretty, pretty rough."

But the 15-year resident came within yards of repeating homelessness in the 2012 Mannford fire, which destroyed around 400 homes and businesses.



Numerous other residents lost their homes in the 2012 occurrence, neighbors told 2 News.

Hammons warns to always be ready when, not if, the dry Oklahoma breeze sparks another blaze.

"I used to really hate rain," he said. "But since I've been in this area, I don't complain about it near as much because at least it keeps things moist for a while."

