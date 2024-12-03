Grant money supports critical home repairs in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The state director of the USDA visited Tahlequah on December 3 to present a major grant to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.

The organization says the money will help Cherokee County homeowners fix critical home issues that they can’t afford on their own.

The roof on Jesse O’Kelly’s home is in perfect shape right now, but that wasn’t the case seven years ago.

“We had 3 spots on the roof that were leaking literally 6 months after we bought the home it started leaking like it did,” said Jesse O’Kelly.

He said the roof repairs were critical for him and his family.

“They were absolutely necessary because if we weren’t able to get them fixed in a timely manner then there was a lot more serious situation that could happen, said O’Kelly. “Anything on the inside because of the water weight coming in could’ve collapsed the ceiling down. There’s a lot of things that could’ve happened if it hadn’t of been fixed on time.”

Thanks to grant money for home repairs from Habitat for Humanity, O’Kelly was able to get the roof fixed. He’s one of 50 homeowners who’ve been able to make important home repairs in the last 8 years the non-profit has gotten this grant.

This year, Habitat for Humanity received its biggest award ever for home repairs, $173,000.

“It will stretch over two years and we’ll be able to do so many home repairs here in Cherokee County area,” said Linda Cheatham.

Linda Cheatham, executive director at the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, says for homeowners this will help provide important health and safety repairs from roofs and foundation issues to HVAC repairs and even ramps.

“It makes a world of difference,” said Cheatham.

Cheatham says there are requirements to receive the money. The project must affect the health and safety of the homeowner. The owner must have owned the property for at least one year. There is also an income requirement, and homeowners will pay back the repairs with an interest free loan over several years.

O’Kelly says the roof repair made a huge difference in his family’s life.

“I couldn’t have done it without their help fund wise,” said O’Kelly.

Right now, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has five pending projects for which the money can be used.

They’ve also rolled out a Giving Tuesday challenge to help fund other projects for the area.

To learn more about the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity and the qualifications of this program visit here or call 918-453-1332

