Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Travis Jett to Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Stitt announced his fourth appointment to the state supreme court, Travis Jett, during a short news conference on April 14.

Jett will be sworn in to the Oklahoma Supreme Court at a later date. He replaces Yvonne Kauger, who stepped down from the Court in December 2024.

Stitt welcomed Jett to the court, saying, "He brings an impressive legal mind, a servant’s heart, and a wealth of legal experience to our Supreme Court."

Jett graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness and earned his Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2011. He became president of the Woodward County Bar Association in 2023, and has also been involved with the Oklahoma County Bar Association, the Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, the Federalist Society, and the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Council.

Addressing the media during the news conference, Jett said, in part, "It will be the privilege of a lifetime to serve on our state’s Supreme Court. I will approach my service with thoughtfulness, impartiality, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

