Gov. Stitt threatens to veto all bills from Senators who don't support his education plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt threatened to veto any legislation filed by Senators who don't support his education plan in a letter to the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday.

He went on Thursday to sign 33 bills into law, nine of those being Senate bills. He vetoed 25, 20 of those being Senate bills.

Previous coverage >> Teachers, parents respond to Governor’s $800M education proposal

On all of those 20 Senate bills, Stitt provided the same reason for his veto.

Governor Kevin Stitt

"Until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan," Stitt said.

Click here to read about his plan.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --