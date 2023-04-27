Watch Now
Gov. Stitt threatens to veto all bills from Senators who don't support his education plan

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kevin Stitt, candidate for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor, speaks in Guthrie, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 14:39:52-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt threatened to veto any legislation filed by Senators who don't support his education plan in a letter to the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday.

He went on Thursday to sign 33 bills into law, nine of those being Senate bills. He vetoed 25, 20 of those being Senate bills.

On all of those 20 Senate bills, Stitt provided the same reason for his veto.

"Until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan," Stitt said.

