Teachers, parents respond to Governor’s $800M education proposal

TULSA, Okla. — Teachers and parents are sharing their thoughts after Governor Kevin Stitt released his $800 million education proposal.

“That is public monies that belong in public schools,” said Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright. “You’re siphoning money away from us.”

Her biggest concern is the $200 million earmarked for a tax credit. It would give parents up to $5,000 per student in the first year for private schools.

“Over 95% of Oklahoma children attend public schools and all of this maneuvering just to get the voucher scheme across the finish line is pretty disgusting,” said Mott-Wright.

“I’m always going to fight for parents,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. "I'm always going to fight for what's best for kids in Oklahoma and that looks a lot of different ways."

In a news conference Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt said it’s all about choice.

“I want school choice,” said Governor Stitt. “I want more options for parents. I want to fund students not systems in the state of Oklahoma.”

Parent Ashley Daly, who has a first graders in Tulsa Public Schools, says she wants local public districts to get that money.

“I think our schools currently need to be funded themselves before we start giving money to vouchers which would end up going to private education,” said Ashley Daly.

The plan would also provide $300 million for the Oklahoma student fund which would help district improve their local schools. It would also provide $300 million for teacher pay raises.

“I know his plan has a large amount of funds coming to schools and that’s wonderful, but we can’t tie that to private education as well,” said Daly.

For the TCTA president, she also wants to sees support staff have a piece of the pie.

“They deserve it,” said Mott-Wright. “They need it and let me tell you we need them.”

The Governor says the plan is a compromise after talking with leaders in both the state house and senate. Lawmakers would still need to vote on a bill.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Friday released the following statement in reaction to the unveiling of Governor Kevin Stitt's education proposal, the Oklahoma Education and Parental Choice Plan:

The House is in the process of reviewing the Governor’s proposed education plan and will continue discussions both internally and with our colleagues in the Senate.



Upon initial review, the plan looks like a positive step in the right direction for education in Oklahoma.



As negotiations progress over the coming days, the House will continue to focus on passing an education plan that works for every student, every parent, every teacher and every school in the state.



I want to thank Governor Stitt for his work during education negotiations and I look forward to further conversations with both him and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat as we continue to chart a course for the future of education in Oklahoma.



Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, Friday released the following statement in reaction to Gov. Kevin Stitt's education proposal:

We know that Oklahomans are counting on solutions so that all families can send their children to great public schools.



Public dollars should go to public schools. The Governor’s plan moves money away from public schools to private schools.



The Governor’s education plan prioritizes vouchers for private schools and reduces teacher pay raises and public classroom funding. House and Senate Democrats have chosen to prioritize public school students and teachers because 95% of Oklahomans make the choice to attend a public school.



House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

