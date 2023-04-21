Gov. Stitt proposes education plan including parent choice

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released his proposal for improving education in the state Friday.

The plan includes allotting $200 million to fund the Oklahoma Parental Choice tax credit — giving households earning under $250,000 a $5,000 tax credit to send their child "to a school that best fits their unique needs," Stitt said in a press release.

"After months of negotiations and meetings with both the House and the Senate, I am proud to present this plan and believe it is the best path forward to get education reform done this year," Stitt said. "Oklahomans elected us as leaders to come together and get something done to improve education for every student in the state of Oklahoma and provide parents options. This plan does just that. I am calling on the House and Senate to come together and get this across the finish line. Parents can’t wait another year for real reform. Let’s take another step forward to fund students, not just systems in Oklahoma.”

If this plan is adopted, after a year, the tax credit would rise to $6,000, with a cap of $200 million in total spending. In the third year, it would rise to $6,500.

The plan also includes putting $300 million in the Oklahoma Student Fund and a teacher pay raise.

The pay raise plan comes from Oklahoma Senator Adam Pugh and would give teachers a raise between $2,000 and $5,000.

"The plan also incorporates new, improved weights for individual students to better ensure dollars are on target to provide the best education possible," the press release reads.

