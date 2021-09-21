Gov. Stitt signs letter asking for meeting with Pres. Biden on border enforcement

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is joining 25 other state governors in a letter asking President Joe Biden for a meeting to talk about border enforcement.

The letter, signed by multiple Republican governors from Texas to Idaho, Maryland to Wyoming, says there's been a months-long surge in illegal crossings. It continues to say this has lead to a spike in crime, human trafficking, and drugs in the U.S.

The governors go on to say the border situation needs "immediate action before the situation worsens."

The letter says Gov. Stitt and the other 25 state governors want to meet with the President sometime in the next two weeks.

To read the full letter, click here.

