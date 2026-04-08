Gov. Stitt serves as key speaker at Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce State of the State

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the State event on April 8, featuring Governor Kevin Stitt as the key speaker.

Stitt discussed his goals for the final months of his term and highlighted how Broken Arrow's growth is impacting Oklahoma.

"So it's just exciting what's happening," Stitt said.

The governor noted that the excitement reflects the city's expansion. Broken Arrow was recently ranked the number one place to live in Oklahoma by U.S. News and World Report. However, with more growth comes more demand.

"So we're barely 50% grown out in this city… if we can be intentional about that growth… we can keep this a great place to live," Debra Wimpee, mayor of Broken Arrow, said.

On Tuesday night, Broken Arrow voters approved seven of eight propositions in a $415 million bond package. The approved projects include road improvements, public safety upgrades, a new community center, flood prevention, and a library expansion. The measures were passed without raising property taxes.

Previous Coverage>>>Broken Arrows approves 7 of 8 propositions in $415 million bond package

"Truly generational is this package because it's not just about today, it's where we're going to be 10 years from now," Wimpee said.

City leaders noted that projects will roll out as bond money becomes available.

"They prioritize the projects as funding comes in," Wimpee said.

Proposition eight, which would have added a temporary sales tax for sports complex upgrades, failed to pass.

Previous Coverage>>>GO BOND: Broken Arrow voters to decide on a $415 million bond April 7

Stitt wants to build on the city's momentum with new state legislation. Senate Bill 2060, also known as the Build Act, would help fund infrastructure up front in fast-growing areas, supporting projects such as roads, parks, and flood control.

"So I've got this build act that I think we're going to get across the finish line. I think it's going to really help cities like Broken Arrow and the outskirts, and it'll create more development and take some of the burden, uh, off the municipality," Stitt said.

"We do have more families and businesses moving here. We need to keep up with that," Stitt said.

Stitt added that Broken Arrow's growth reflects the values he wants to see across Oklahoma.

"They're just engaged in their community. I'm just encouraging them to stay engaged in politics, stay engaged to hold your elected officials accountable," Stitt said.

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