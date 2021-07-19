Good Samaritans shot in Sequoyah County, suspect on the run

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A suspected gunman is on the run after two good Samaritans found shot in a car on I-40 in Sequoyah County.

Officials are looking for Lee King, he is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators said public should not engage or approach him call 9-1-1 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if he’s seen.

The investigation started July 17 around 8:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a call about a double shooting. They found John Riggs, 39, and Jake Myers, 32, shot in a car on I-40.

The victims are in video from a Love’s Travel Stop in Vian, where they bought a gas can and gas for the suspect. Investigators then said all three men got in the victim’s car and left the area.

The suspect’s vehicle matches the description of a car stolen during a carjacking in Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

Antlers police attempted to stop a car matching that description and it led to a high-speed chase into the woods in Antlers. This is the last time King has been seen. He left the car and ran from the area.

OSBI Crime Scene Agents and the Latent Print Unit from the OSBI laboratory are processing the stolen vehicle.

King is believed to have ties to the Shreveport and Houston areas.

Riggs and Myers are both from Arkansas. They were transported to Arkansas hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive.

