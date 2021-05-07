Glenpool police officers cleared in deadly shooting

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Police Department announced Thursday evening that Glenpool officers involved in a shooting last year have been cleared after a federal investigation.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the department said Glenpool police responded to a reported assault and battery near 149th Street South in Glenpool.
On the scene, police said 28-year-old Julian Rose was suspected of beating a man in his 60s when they confronted him.
According to authorities, Rose advanced on officers with a knife and refused to comply with officers. Police said he stabbed an officer approaching him from behind, wounding him deeply in the shoulder.
Police said another officer then deployed a taser, but Rose continued to ignore multiple officers’ verbal commands to stop walking and drop the knife. Officials said Rose kept moving with the knife toward the closest officer, and then he was shot by the officers. Rose died at the scene.
After an investigation, officials said then-United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores decided not to pursue federal criminal charges in the shooting.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the case because Rose was Native American, and the incident happened on land that is part of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
