Glenpool man sentenced to 80 months for stabbing cellmate over 50 times

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — 23-year-old Austin Furr is sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for stabbing his cellmate in 2021.

Furr was in jail for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge as a youthful offender. At the age of 16, Furr stabbed his brother Dylan Furr in the chest after a fight at home. Dylan recovered from the stab wound.

While serving five years for this crime, Austin Furr was accused of killing his 62-year-old cellmate Dong Son in 2021. Son was serving a life sentence without parole for shooting and killing an Oklahoma City business owner in 1989.

Court documents said Furr told investigators that Son attacked him with a wood block object and he acted in self-defense - using a plastic "sharpened instrument" to stab Son.

He also said he placed Son's body on the lower bunk and laid a bible next to him before he "lit up and smoked a marijuana cigarette." Court documents said Furr admitted to pouring paint on Son's face during the fight.

After a search of the cell, a "smiley face" drawn in blood on the wall was found.

Son's autopsy showed over 50 stab wounds, signs of strangulation, and two bite marks.

Furr was charged with first-degree murder by the State of Oklahoma. He was also facing a charge for escaping custody after walking away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center on March 23, 2020.

These charges were dismissed due to the McGirt ruling and the case went to federal court.

Furr was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for second-degree murder. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors charged Furr by information with voluntary manslaughter.

The information said Furr was acting upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion and did knowingly kill Son.

On April 15, Furr was sentenced to 80 months in jail or roughly six and a half years, with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to participate in drug/alcohol programs along with successfully participating in a mental health treatment program.

