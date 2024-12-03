Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Little Light House supports children with special needs

TULSA, Okla. — December 3rd, 2024 is ‘Giving Tuesday,’ a day recognized to give back to charitable organizations or help out within their community.

Green Country has many charitable organizations that many can help with 2 News spoke with one non-profit, the Little Light House.

The Little Light House is a non-profit that provides free education and developmental resources to children with special needs.

The school has a $4.6 million budget each year based on grants and donations from the community.

They serve over 250 students a year. The students go to school tuition-free. If they had to pay, the average cost for a student to attend would be almost $40,000 a year.

Amy Kinney is a mom whose son Chance attends the school. She told us that the donations given to Little Light House have advocated for her son and herself.

“We could never afford an education like this. We couldn't do this without the support of our community, our family, our friends who donate,” Kinney said.

Her son has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, and with the resources Little Light House gave Kinney, Chance recieved a tablet to communicate with for free.

“We could have never afforded that on our own. And not only did they teach him how to use it, but they also found a way to fund It for us,” Kinney said.

The non-profit not only takes money donations but also school supplies and volunteers to help throughout the school. Kinney and other moms come in weekly and help the staff in any way they can.

The students have a therapy gym, music class, and more activities were bought from donations.

Georgia Canady is the senior director of development at the Little Light House and told 2 News that any donation goes a long way for the school.

“The moment you step in, you’ll see where your money is going. I think Tulsa is just a generous city, to begin with, we would not be where we are today without the community of Tulsa,” Canady said.

If you would like to learn more about donating to the Little Light House, click here.

