Gilcrease Museum secures full funding for new facility despite challenges

TULSA, Okla. — The Gilcrease Museum project to construct a new building is now fully funded.

Crews demolished the old building from 1949 in 2021 with hopes of reopening in 2022.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain delays, the opening date has continually moved back.



Previous coverage >>> More funding needed for Gilcrease Museum construction

The whole project totals around $139 million, which increased nearly 33% throughout the project.

The museum says private donors put in the last $10 million needed after Tulsans committed another $10 million through the Improve Our Tulsa 3 proposal.

“This is a major milestone for this project and for Tulsa. With full funding for the core museum secure, we can look forward to making Gilcrease a cultural destination the residents of Tulsa can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come,” said Susan Neal, Gilcrease Museum executive director.

Previous coverage >>> Gilcrease Museum dealing with inflation amid new building construction

Museum officials said with the funding for the new building met, further fundraising efforts will be aimed at an educational wing, outdoor amenities and gardens, and growing its endowment to sustain the museum's operations in the future.

The museum now hopes to open in 2026.

“We are filled with gratitude for our donors, Tulsa voters and our champions in city government, all of whom stepped up to help us achieve the dream of a new Gilcrease Museum, against a backdrop of unprecedented economic challenges,” Neal said. “We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors in Tulsa and visitors from around the world through our doors in 2026 when the Gilcrease collections are installed.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

