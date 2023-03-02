More funding needed for Gilcrease Museum construction

TULSA, Okla. — Construction is moving along at Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum, but money is getting tight. The staff has to come up with an additional $20 million for interior work.

The private sector raised $37 million dollars and an additional $6.1 million was approved by the city this week. That will complete the funding needed for exterior construction of the new Gilcrease Museum.

Executive Director Susan Neal said she is confident the money will be raised for a one-of-a-kind museum, but 2 News Oklahoma asked her what would happen if it couldn't be raised.

"At that point, the building will be built," Neal said. "I would say there’s no consideration of that. We’re not planning on anything but success.”

Some homeowners across the street from the museum are worried about some of the negative implications that may come from the museum. Jeannie Elliott, of Gilcrease Hills, lives directly behind the museum and the crane can be seen from her backyard.

“It should have been a budget big enough to complete the entire project," Elliott said. "Where are they going to get that money from now?”

Elliott told 2 News she's worried they’ll start taxing nearby residents, like her.

“I feel like they’re going to start coming for our pockets now," Elliott said.

2 News asked Neal if there was a possibility that could happen, and she said no. She is confident with private donators and the city’s backing that funding won’t stop the project from being built.

“We have to finish what we started, and we’re going to," Neal said.

By the time interior work is done, it could be 2026 before the new Gilcrease Museum is officially open to the public.

