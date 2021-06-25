Gilcrease Museum repatriating items of significance to Seneca-Cayuga Nation

TULSA, Okla. — The Gilcrease Museum announces it has determined that several cultural items are being repatriated to their rightful communities.

At an unknown date, up to five cultural items were removed from a Seneca-Cayuga community after it is believed that Thomas Gilcrease bought them. In 1955, Gilcrease transferred these items and his museum collection to the City of Tulsa.

The five sacred items and objects of cultural patrimony are:



three False Faces

two turtle rattles

The Federal Register states that False Faces and turtle rattles have been, and still are, used by the Seneca-Cayuga people in traditional religious ceremonies and are, therefore, culturally affiliated with the Seneca-Cayuga Nation.

Lineal descendants or representatives that wish to claim these cultural items should submit a written request with information in support of the claim to Laura Bryant at the Gilcrease Museum located at 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road in Tulsa. They may also call Bryant at (918) 596-2747 or email laura-bryant@utulsa.edu by July 26, 2021.

The Seneca-Cayuga Nation is currently headquartered in Grove, Okla.

